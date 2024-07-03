'We've totally transformed the arena inside and out': A new look inside the RNC at Fiserv Forum

The Republican National Convention in Milwaukee begins in less than two weeks.

TMJ4's Chief Political Reporter checked out the new look and progress being made for the event inside Fiserv Forum.

The main stage is still being built for all the big speeches throughout the four-day convention.

"Most people when they go to Fiserv, they think about a Bucks game or something like that and we've totally transformed the arena inside and out," said Kush Desai, Deputy Communications for the RNC Convention. "That's also on the technical side of things too. We've got 15,000 members of the press coming."

Work crews still take up the main floor but eventually, it will be converted to seats for the thousands of delegates from around the country.

Will the home state get front-row seats?

"I think the floor seats and floor charts are still being worked out," said Desai."But I can imagine that Wisconsin folks will get some special treatment as the host of our special convention here."

The four-day convention begins July 15 and will culminate with a big speech from former President Donald Trump as he accepts the party's nomination.

Still unknown. Who will be his Vice-Presidential candidate?

In May, Trump told TMJ4's Chief Political Reporter Charles Benson there was a "pretty good chance" he would announce his Vice-Presidential pick at the convention.

