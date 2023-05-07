Western WI Sheriff, suspect dead following shooting incident

TOWNSHIP OF GLENWOOD (NBC 26) — A deputy from the St. Croix County Sheriff's Department in western Wisconsin and a suspect are dead following a shooting incident in Glenwood Saturday night.

In a release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, a St. Croix County Sheriff's deputy responded to a report of a potential drunk driver in a ditch at around 6:15 p.m.

It was reported that shortly after arriving on scene, shots were fired between the deputy and the suspect. Officials say the deputy was taken to the hospital, where he died from a gunshot wound.

The suspect fled the scene and was later found dead in a wooded area with a gunshot wound, authorities reported.

Authorities believe there is no threat to the community.

Multiple agencies are investigating the incident including The Wisconsin Department of Justice, The Wisconsin State Patrol and the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation.

Additional details have not been released at this time.