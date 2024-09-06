Waupaca man found dead in wooded area in Southwest Wisconsin, police say

PLATTEVILLE (NBC 26) — A man from Waupaca was found dead in a wooded area in Southwest Wisconsin.

Police say the body of Derek Eastlick, 43, was found this past Monday by two people walking near a trail in Platteville.

It is unknown how Eastlick died or why he was in that wooded area.

Eastlick was last seen by officers on Friday, Aug. 16.

Police say he was a passenger in a vehicle during a traffic stop, and had a warrant for his arrest, but he ran away from police.

Police are working to figure out a timeline of who Eastlick may have interacted with and where he was from Aug. 16 to the time his body was found on Sept. 2.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call Platteville Police at (608) 348-2313.