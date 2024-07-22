VP Kamala Harris' visit to Milwaukee could be her first 2024 campaign event aimed at the Democratic nomination

MILWAUKEE — Vice President Kamala Harris is set to visit Milwaukee on Tuesday, and President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the race puts Harris in a position to take the Democratic nomination for president.

This could be her first event on the 2024 presidential campaign trail as a candidate for president.

Sunday afternoon Biden released a letter stating he is withdrawing from the presidential campaign. He expressed thanks to Harris for "being an extraordinary partner" throughout his presidency and now wished to focus on fulfilling his duties as President for the remainder of his term. Biden later gave his endorsement of Harris in a post on X.

My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best… pic.twitter.com/x8DnvuImJV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 21, 2024

Calls for Biden to drop out began following a fumbled debate with former President Donald Trump. Concerns over Biden's age and his ability to defeat Trump in November were also talking points for those calling for his withdrawal.

After the announcement, a wave of Democrats released statements supporting Biden's decision and endorsing Harris.

Some of Harris' supporters include politicians like Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Congresswoman Gwen Moore and Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. Ann Jacobs, Chair of Wisconsin Elections Commission, also declared her support for Harris with a post on X.

We are excited to support Kamala Harris as our presidential nominee. We have full confidence in her and are energized to help her win this November!!

Ann Jacobs

Nadiyah Johnson

Terrell Martin

Craig Mastantuono

Deiadra Queary

Christine Sinicki

Christopher Walton

Brandon Williford — Ann Jacobs (@AnnJacobsMKE) July 21, 2024

The Trump campaign put out a statement on Biden's withdrawal from the presidential race, calling him a "fraud and a disgrace" to the U.S. but that Harris will be worse for the country than Biden.