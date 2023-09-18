Voting open to determine Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin

Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce opened voting for its popular Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest on Monday.

Since its inception in 2016, the contest has garnered more than 1 million votes from Wisconsinites, highlighting the manufacturing industry’s economic output, career opportunities and innovative products.

“We’re excited to see which of these 100+ products will be named the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin,” said WMC’s Vice President of Communications & Marketing Nick Novak. “Not only do these companies make products that are used all over the world – and even in outer space – they provide rewarding careers and support their local communities.”

The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin is in its eighth year. WMC and Johnson Financial Group use the contest to showcase the state’s manufacturers.

Manufacturers, employees and consumers alike are welcome to participate in the voting. Votes can be cast once per day, per device at www.madeinwis.com.

After the popular vote round ends on Sept. 26, the top 16 products will go on to compete in “Manufacturing Madness,” a bracket-style tournament ultimately culminating with one champion.

The 2023 Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin will be crowned at WMC’s Business Day in Madison event on Oct. 19.

Visit www.madeinwis.com to see this year’s nominees and vote.

Northeast Wisconsin-based companies have won the contest four times in its seven-year history.

Previous winners include:

2022: Electric Fire Truck, Pierce Manufacturing, Appleton

2021: 140 Ton Navy Crane, Broadwind Heavy Fabrications, Manitowoc

2020: Mobile Autonomous Robotic Cart (MARC), Mul Technologies, Mequon

2019: Big Boy All-Weather Rifle, Henry Repeating Arms, Rice Lake

2018: Sea Salt Caramel Pecan Kringle, Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe, De Pere

2017: Joint Light Tactical Vehicle, Oshkosh Corp., Oshkosh

2016: Milwaukee Eight Engine, Harley-Davidson , Milwaukee