VIDEO: Tryouts held Tuesday for Lake Geneva mail jumpers

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — It may be the coolest summer job in Southeast Wisconsin. Tryouts were held today for the Lake Geneva mail boat jumpers.

High school and college-aged students deliver the mail by jumping off a moving boat, running down the dock, then getting back on the boat before it pulls away.

They also serve as tour guides.

This is the 107th year the mail has been delivered by boat on Lake Geneva.

On Tuesday, even actor Thomas Lennon took part in the tryouts. Watch the video above to see some attempts at the job.