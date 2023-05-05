Video: Deputy pursues driver through Wisconsin farm field

PORTAGE, Wis. — A suspect took a deputy on a chase through a farm field in Columbia County.

According to a news release from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, a deputy tried to pull the driver over for a speed violation. That was along Kent Road in the town of Dekorra on May 2.

The sheriff's office says the driver drove through several farm fields as they tried to get away; the deputy, with their squad car dash camera on, followed.

But the suspect's vehicle became 'disabled' after leaving a farm pasture. The deputy then pinned the suspect's vehicle with their squad car, to stop the suspect from continuing to drive away. The driver was taken into custody. There was also a passenger in the vehicle.

The 29-year-old suspect has yet to be formally charged and so NBC 26 is not naming them.

The sheriff's office's video is edited and does not show the full pursuit.



