Vice Presidential Nominee Senator JD Vance to visit Milwaukee on Friday

MILWAUKEE — Republican Vice Presidential nominee JD Vance will visit Milwaukee on Friday, August 16, according to a media release.

Vance’s visit comes just a week after he visited Eau Claire, where he spoke to a small group at Wollard International, a manufacturer of ground equipment for airports, highlighting a contrast between the Trump-Vance ticket and the Harris-Walz ticket.

The senator from Ohio discussed protecting the health care system in rural America, tying it to immigration.

Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for president, and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, campaigned in Eau Claire on the same day.

Vance is expected to speak at 11 a.m. at the Milwaukee Police Association.

