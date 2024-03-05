Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Madison Wednesday
Prev
Next
Vice President Kamala Harris will make a visit to Madison Wednesday. She's expected to talk about the administration's efforts to expand apprenticeship programs.
Posted at 8:12 AM, Mar 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-05 09:12:46-05
Vice President Kamala Harris will be visiting Madison on Wednesday.
She's expected to talk about the administration's efforts to expand apprenticeship programs. This will be her second trip to the state this year.
Harris was in Waukesha in January for an abortion rights rally.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.