UW-Madison students report rock thrown at them after pro-Israel vigil, police say

MADISON — A group of UW-Madison students reported a rock being thrown at them following a vigil to support Israel on Tuesday.

According to the Madison Police Department, the students say the rock was thrown at them from a State Street building after the vigil. The group also reported being harassed with "profane and hateful language."

UW-Madison leaders responded to the "antisemitism, violence, harassment, and hate" the individuals experienced.

“That our students had to confront such hateful acts is absolutely unacceptable,” says Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin. “Antisemitism has no place in our community. We will not tolerate violence of any kind, and we appreciate that the Madison Police Department is responding to this incident with appropriate seriousness.”

The University of Wisconsin Police Department is working with MPD on the investigation. According to MPD, "To promote safety on and off campus, the university, UWPD and MPD have been staffing campus events and protests and providing increased neighborhood patrols of the Langdon Street area."

MPD is encouraging anyone with information related to this incident to contact the department at (608) 255-2345 or submit a tip through Crimestoppers (follow the prompts to select Madison WI). Should you have a safety or security concern, call 911 in an emergency or UWPD at (608) 264-COPS.