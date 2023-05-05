UW-Madison students demand action after racist video goes viral

MADISON, Wis. — UW-Madison students on Wednesday called for the expulsion of a student who posted a video to social media in which they used racial slurs. Thousands of students have since taken to the streets in Madison to voice their concerns over the video and the university's handling of it.

The viral video shows a UW-Madison student go on a slurry rant in which they made suicidal remarks, threatened people of color and called for Black people to return to slavery. NBC 26 News is not embedding the video here, but the once-deleted video has resurfaced on social media.

JUST IN: Video from today's protests at the University of Wisconsin. Story and photos at this link: https://t.co/CboAYnm0Uz. pic.twitter.com/CIzH1hvZXV — Madison365 (@madison_365) May 3, 2023

The student group called "Blk Pwr Coalition" issued the university nine goals, including expelling involved students and acknowledging that the video created emotional stress for people of color and that they give those students academic accomodations, according to NBC-15. View their list below:

UW-Madison students / via NBC15 Demands given to UW-Madison following racial video.

UW-Madison officials meanwhile say they are bound by the 1st Amendment protecting a person's right to free speech - including hateful things posted on social media accounts. The university has not released information about the student, citing federal student privacy law, according to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.

About 39,000 people signed a petition calling for that student's expulsion. According to a statement from the Black Student Union at UW-Madison, "It is hurtful and absolutely repulsive though not uncommon to hear a white student use such hateful language and racial slurs that are disrespectful and degrading to our community," according to JS reporting.

On Thursday, Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin issued a statement to the Blk Pwr Coalition, made public online. Read the statement below: