UW-Madison professor wins 2026 Nobel Prize in Physics for IceCube work

MADISON (NBC 26) — A University of Wisconsin-Madison professor has been awarded the 2026 Nobel Prize in Physics.

The university says Francis Halzen was honored for his pioneering work with the IceCube Neutrino Observatory, a massive telescope embedded in Antarctic ice.

Scientists use the observatory to detect neutrinos, tiny particles produced by some of the universe's most powerful events.

Researchers say Halzen's work has helped unlock new discoveries about black holes, galaxies, and the origins of cosmic rays.

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