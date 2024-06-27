UPDATE: Second teenager charged in connection to Wisconsin youth prison counselor's death

LINCOLN COUNTY (NBC 26) — A second teenager has been charged in connection to the death of a Wisconsin youth prison counselor at Lincoln Hills school.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says they arrested a 17-year-old boy Thursday.

Deputies say the 17-year-old was incarcerated in the same unit as a 16-year-old who is also charged in connection to the attack.

We are not naming either teen because they are minors.

Court records show the 17-year-old is being charged with felony murder and two counts of battery by prisoners as a party to a crime. The 17-year-old is being held on a $20,000 cash bond.

Court records show the 16-year-old has been charged with second-degree reckless homicide, felony murder-battery, and two counts of battery by prisoners. That teen is being held on a $100,000 cash bond.

The 16-year-old is due back in court on July 3.

The 17-year-old returns to court on July 11.

The Department of Corrections says 49-year-old youth prison counselor Corey Proulx died Tuesday night from injuries he sustained in an assault at the school on Monday.

The DOC says two Lincoln Hills School staff members were hurt when a 16-year-old attacked them around 8 p.m. Monday night. One staff member was assaulted in the residence hall when the teen returned from outdoor recreation. Shortly after, the teen attacked Proulx, causing him to hit his head on the concrete.

The first staff member was taken to a hospital but was eventually released.