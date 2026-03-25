UPDATE: Kidney stones named reason for Wisconsin Supreme Court debate postponement

UPDATE: Judge Chris Taylor was diagnosed with kidney stones on Wednesday afternoon, according to an update from her campaign team.

“This afternoon Judge Taylor was diagnosed with kidney stones and will rest and recover for the next couple days before returning to the campaign trail," her team said in an email. "Judge Taylor will soon launch a statewide tour to meet voters across Wisconsin and we are committed to rescheduling today’s debate next week on a date that works for WISN, debate partners, and our opponent’s campaign. We appreciate everyone who has reached out to wish Judge Taylor well and we’re looking forward to a quick recovery.”

The debate between candidates Judges Chris Taylor and Maria Lazar was scheduled to take place Wednesday night.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: Wednesday's Wisconsin Supreme Court debate has been postponed due to a candidate's illness.

Judge Chris Taylor's campaign says she woke up feeling ill and visited urgent care.

“This morning Judge Taylor visited urgent care after waking up feeling unwell. Physicians then recommended she visit the hospital for additional evaluation," the campaign statement read. "While she is unable to participate in tonight’s debate, we look forward to rescheduling and finding an opportunity for voters to hear from both candidates before Election Day.”

The debate between candidates Judges Chris Taylor and Maria Lazar was scheduled to take place Wednesday night.

The two judges are facing off for an open seat on the state Supreme Court after Rebecca Bradley, a conservative justice, decided not to seek another 10-year term. Republican-backed Maria Lazar jumped into the race in October, while Democratic-backed Chris Taylor was the first to jump in earlier last year.