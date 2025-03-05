Update: Dodge County Jail inmate with ties to Green Bay located, in custody

UPDATE: Leeman has been taken into custody, according to an update from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is looking for inmate Alissa A Leeman, 30, with a last known address in Green Bay, according to a media release.

Leeman is an inmate at the Dodge County Jail with court-ordered Huber privileges — which allow certain inmates to leave the facility for work and medical appointments, the sheriff says.

According to the media release, Leeman left the facility on Tuesday to go to her place of employment in Horicon. She then left work early to go to Walgreens in Beaver Dam, and was last known to be at the Super 8 hotel in Beaver Dam around 3:30 p.m.

She was last seen wearing a heavy gray jacket, blue jeans, white shoes and a gray knit cap. The county sheriff says she was scheduled to return to the jail by 4:45 p.m. of Tuesday and has not yet returned.

The Dodge County sheriff is asking anyone with information to please contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number 920-386-3726. You may also contact deputies through their app and website.