Universities of Wisconsin sees first enrollment increase since 2014

MADISON — The Universities of Wisconsin's 10-day enrollment figures unveiled on Thursday show the first increase in enrollment since 2014, officials said.

According to a statement from the UWs, enrollment grew by more than 1,700 students, or 1.1 percent this fall, to 162,528.

That enrollment represents the first increase in UW enrollment since 2014. The official fall 2022 enrollment was 160,782, according to their announcement.

UW Oshkosh recorded 13,778 people enrolled in the first 10 days of the semester. That's compared to UW-Green Bay's 10,338 and UW-Milwaukee's 22,703.

UW-Madison clocked in 50,335.

The UWs said these figures will be used in federal record keeping.

The UWs revealed these numbers a day after the Republican-controlled Wisconsin Assembly passed a bill that would ban Universities of Wisconsin officials from considering race and diversity when awarding state-funded financial aid.

According to The Associated Press, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is expected to veto the measure. He’s also expected to veto another bill that passed Tuesday in the Assembly that would penalize and withhold state grants from schools that repeatedly violate free speech rights on campus.

The Assembly also passed a bill that would guarantee admission to UW-Madison for any high school graduate ranked in the top 5% of their class. UW-Madison is against the measure, saying it is “unworkable” and “does not serve our state or our shared goals.”

Read the full announcement from the UWs below: