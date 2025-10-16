MILWAUKEE — An Uber driver's simple act of returning a lost phone turned into a once-in-a-lifetime moment when she discovered it belonged to Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich's mother.

Shamah was driving for Uber when her next passenger got into the backseat, and she noticed a phone left behind by the previous rider. Without hesitation, she made sure to return the device to its owner.

"I've lost my phone way too many times, and it's the worst feeling. And that sense of relief you get when you get it back. So, to know I could do that for somebody else, it's not even a question," Shamah said.

Uber driver's act of kindness leads to unforgettable gift from Brewers star Christian Yelich

What she didn't know was that the phone belonged to Alecia Yelich, Christian Yelich's mother. The day after the Brewers closed out their series against the Cubs, the family showed their gratitude in an extraordinary way.

The family presented Shamah with a signed baseball from the Brewers outfielder as a token of their appreciation.

TMJ4 Coby, Shamah's son

"What they gave to my son was priceless. And that's the best tip I have ever gotten," Shamah said.

Shamah captured her son reacting to the news on video.

"You're lying. You're lying," Coby said in disbelief when he learned about the signed baseball.

Coby said he feels incredibly fortunate to receive such a special gift.

"Out of all the kids that this could have happened to, it's me. And I am just super grateful for this experience, and I'm going to remember it for the rest of my life," Coby said.

The experience also gave Coby a chance to reflect on his mother's character.

"She's an amazing person and so helpful towards me and so encouraging towards me," Coby said.

TMJ4 Shamah and Coby

For Shamah, the situation serves as a reminder that kindness should be extended to everyone, regardless of their status.

"But even if they weren't somebody famous. I think you should treat everybody that way because it's just the right thing to do," Shamah said.

Coby had one final message for Yelich and the rest of the team: "Go Brew Crew."