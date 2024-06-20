Two people killed in four-vehicle crash in Dodge County

DODGE COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says two people were killed in a four-vehicle crash.

Deputies say the crash happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday on State Highway 33 between Pierce Road and Town Hall Road in the town of Herman in east-central Dodge County. The initial investigation indicates a westbound car driven by a 17-year-old man from Mayville crossed over the center line and hit an eastbound pickup truck being driven by an 84-year-old man and his 79-year-old female passenger from Hustisford. Deputies say the pickup truck was hit from behind by another eastbound car driven by a 71-year-old man from Shorewood. A fourth car following behind was damaged from either debris or light contact. The person driving the fourth car was a 43-year-old Kewaskum woman.

Deputies say despite life-saving measures, the 84-year-old man and 79-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

The 71-year-old man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 17-year-old man and 43-year-old woman were treated at the scene but were not taken to a hospital.

Names were not released.