Two men charged with sexual assault on UWM campus

MILWAUKEE — Two men have just been charged with sexually assaulting a student in a UW-Milwaukee residence hall.

23 year old Brendan Hoover and 22 year old Heavn’l Parker were both charged with second-degree sexual assault of a woman who said she was so drunk, she was incapable of giving consent.

Court records show the girl drank with the men Friday night at Landmark Lanes on Farwell and Kenilworth.

At bar close Saturday morning, she was taken into an apartment in a UW-owned residential building about a block away.

That is when prosecutors say she was sexually assaulted by 23-year-old Hoover and 21-year-old Parker, multiple times.

Both men are set to make their first court appearances Saturday morning. If convicted of these charges, they could each face up up 40 years in prison.