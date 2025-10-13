A small plane with two people on board crashed in Massachusetts on Monday morning, killing both occupants and injuring one person on the ground.

According to flight tracking services, the aircraft was heading to the Kenosha County Airport when the crash occurred.

Two killed in Massachusetts small plane crash en route to Kenosha County Airport

The identities of those on board have not been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

