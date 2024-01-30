Two highway workers hit by driver on I-41/94 in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Two highway workers were hit by an oncoming driver near the I-41/94 northbound College Avenue on-ramp.

The Milwaukee County Sheriffs office says the workers were working on the ramp when an oncoming car hit their vehicle, causing the vehicle to hit them. The Sheriffs office says the two workers were conscious and breathing when first responders arrived. They were taken to the hospital for treatment, along with the driver in the crash.

Family members said one of the highway workers has been released from the hospital and returned home.

This video was captured by WisDOT cameras and shared by SafetyVid.org. It shows first responders arriving to the scene.

First responders arrive at scene of crash that injured two highway workers

First responders blocked most of the lane of the ramp off, directing traffic to stay in the left inside lanes.