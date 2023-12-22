Two 10-year-old boys killed in crash after police chase in Waukesha County, 4 people seriously injured

WAUKESHA COUNTY — Law enforcement is investigating a "heartbreaking" rollover crash that killed two 10-year-old boys early Thursday morning. They say it happened following a police chase from Pewaukee to Delafield.

Waukesha County Sheriff's Deputies say they attempted to stop a vehicle for not having a license plate and for speeding near Prospect Avenue and I-94 just before midnight on Wednesday. The driver did not stop and deputies chased the vehicle west on Golf Road.

Deputies say the vehicle then crashed "completely on its own" and ended up on its side near the intersection of Graywood Lane and Golf Road. They say the driver was speeding so fast and was so far ahead of them that they were not able to see the crash. Waukesha County Sheriff Eric Severson says the crash is a heartbreaking situation that could have been prevented.

"We don't take any actions that would provoke somebody to run from us," said Severson. “And so, the fact that two children lost their lives this morning as a result of really bad decision making is very saddening to all of us.”

The vehicle had 6 occupants:



a 29-year old male driver who is in the hospital in critical but stable condition

A 29-year-old female who is in the hospital in stable condition

a 6 year old female who was taken to Children's Hospital via Flight For Life

a 14-year-old female who is in the hospital. Her condition is currently unknown

Two 10-year-old males who were pronounced dead at the scene

Because two Waukesha County Sheriff's Department deputies were involved in the chase and crash, the Washington County Sheriff's Department and Wisconsin State Patrol have been requested to complete an investigation into the incident. Investigators say their initial review shows that no police procedures or policies were violated, but the investigation will take a deeper look at those policies in general.