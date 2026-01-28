Trump endorses Tom Tiffany for Wisconsin governor

President Donald Trump has officially weighed in on the Wisconsin gubernatorial election, endorsing Congressman Tom Tiffany.

Tiffany announced his bid for governor last September, officially entering the Republican primary race for the 2026 election.

Tiffany represents Wisconsin's 7th District, which covers much of northern Wisconsin.

Trump took to Truth Social to provide his endorsement, saying in part:

"Highly Respected America First Congressman, Tom Tiffany, is running to be the next Governor of the GREAT State of Wisconsin, a very special place to me in that we had a BIG Presidential Election Win just over one year ago, on November 5, 2024!

"Tom Tiffany has my Complete and Total Endorsement to be the next Governor of Wisconsin — HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!"

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair, Devin Remiker released a statement following the endorsement:

"Donald Trump just made Tom Tiffany the general election nominee, and we will stop him from bringing his chaotic and dangerous agenda in November."

Tiffany faces Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann in the Republican primary. Schoemann.

The growing list of Democratic primary candidates includes former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, current Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, State Rep. Francesca Hong, State Sen. Kelda Roys and Missy Hughes.