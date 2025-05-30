Trial resumes for man accused in Sade Robinson murder case

MILWAUKEE — Jurors will return to court Friday for Day 4 of the trial of Maxwell Anderson, the man accused of killing and dismembering 19-year-old Sade Robinson after a first date last year.

Anderson is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, arson of property other than a building, and hiding a corpse.

Surveillance video, photos presented as evidence

On Friday, court resumed with more witness testimony. A Milwaukee police officer was the first to take the stand, continuing the state's questioning from Thursday.

Prosecutors presented surveillance video from a business on Lisbon Avenue, along with photographs from buildings near 31st and Galena, where they allege Anderson disposed of Robinson’s body parts by throwing them from a window into a park.

Witness testimony, new evidence presented Thursday

On Thursday, the prosecution focused on the arson charge, presenting evidence including the damaged car of Shawnee Robinson and burnt clothing found inside it. A detective testified that some of the clothing matched what Sade was last seen wearing.

The defense countered by noting the absence of any trace of Anderson in the car.

Prosecutors also showed surveillance video of a man wearing white-soled shoes walking near the area where Sade's car was set on fire. However, the man could not be distinctly identified as Anderson.

A disagreement also arose in court over the relevance of untested pills found in Robinson’s apartment. The judge ruled they were pertinent to the case.