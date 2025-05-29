Trial of Maxwell Anderson: Witness testimony continues Thursday

MILWAUKEE — Witness testimony continues Thursday on day 3 of the Maxwell Anderson murder trial. He is accused of killing and dismembering Sade Robinson last year after a first date.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel MJS Anderson, nws, adp, 3- of Maxwell Anderson, center, seats in court surrounded by his defense attorneys, Anthony Collton, left and Jason Findling on Wednesday, May 28, 2025 in the second day of the trial at Milwaukee County court house. Anderson is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilation of a corpse, and arson in the death of Sade Carleena Robinson. Angela Peterson/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

On Wednesday, opening statements were made, and the first witnesses took the stand.

WATCH LIVE: Trial of Maxwell Anderson

So far, jurors have heard from 11 witnesses — including the man who found Sade Robinson’s severed leg, several law enforcement officers, Cudahy’s water superintendent at the time, Robinson's property manager, a maintenance worker, and a co-worker from Pizza Shuttle.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel MJS Anderson, nws, adp, 5 - Milwaukee Sheriff Deputy Leon Martin watches video of the scene where remains of Sade Carleen Robinson were located while testitfying on Wednesday, May 28, 2025 in Milwaukee County court in the trial of Maxwell Anderson. Anderson is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilation of a corpse, and arson in the death of Sade Carleena Robinson. Angela Peterson/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

In court, body camera footage from Milwaukee County Sheriff's Deputy Leon Martin was shown, showing him responding to the lakefront portion of Warnimont Park after Osyrus Terrell and his friend reported the gruesome discovery.

WATCH: Police bodycam shows discovery of human leg at Warnimont Park

After deputies and Cudahy police confirmed it was a human leg, they called in crime scene investigators from the Sheriff's Office.

In court, Detective Joann Donner described what she observed when her team arrived at the location.

“When the leg was being removed, the fold of skin and flesh had moved away from the bone. You could see that it was severed below the top ball of the femur,” Donner explained. “It looked like it was a tool mark. It was very smooth. I noticed that the skin had kind of a long zigzag pattern to it. That’s why I was able to determine that it was probably not from, like, an accident—a boating accident or anything like that.”

WATCH: Detective Joann Donner describes what she saw when her team arrived at Warnimont Park

Prosecutors also showed video of what they say is a silhouette walking down the bluffs at Warnimont Park.

A detective testified that the individual, who they think is Maxwell Anderson, walked up and down the bluffs to the waterfront between 3 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. But the defense argued that the individual could not be identified.

WATCH: Maxwell Anderson's attorney questions detective

For about an hour, the state and defense questioned detectives about phone records. Detectives went through the locations where both phones pinged. Prosecutors also showed surveillance video from several areas throughout Cudahy.

However, the defense argues that while there was extensive data presented on Wednesday, it does not definitively prove Anderson’s guilt. Both parties will likely focus on the interpretation and impact of technological and surveillance evidence in the case.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel MJS Anderson, nws, adp, 11 - Prosecutor Ian Vance-Curzan questions jurors during jury selection on Tuesday at the trial of Maxwell Anderson at Milwaukee County court on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. Anderson is charged with first-degree intentinal homicide, mutilation of a corpse, and arson in the death of Sade Carleena Robinson. Angela Peterson/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel --- Angela Peterson / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / POOL

More witness testimony

Sade Robinson’s property manager was very emotional on the stand, saying that a friend contacted her after Robinson didn’t show up for work.

That friend—her co-worker from Pizza Shuttle, who also testified, said Sade didn’t come to work, and she was scared. She said it was unlike Sade to not respond, and she calledthe police.

Anderson is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, arson of property other than a building, and hiding a corpse.