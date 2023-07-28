Travis King's family expresses anguish and calls for his return in NBC interview

RACINE, Wis. — There is still no word on the fate of US soldier Travis King, who dashed across the border into North Korea more than a week ago and was taken into custody.

In an exclusive interview with NBC News, King's loved ones are speaking out, expressing their anguish and concern for his safety.

Just days before, King, a Racine native, had been telling his family how much he was looking forward to returning home.

They say his impulsive move was uncharacteristic and they're pleading for the US government to do everything within their power to get King home.

