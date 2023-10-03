Travis King has been able to speak with his mother since returning to US, family spokesperson says

MILWAUKEE — Travis King, the U.S. soldier who sprinted into North Korea across the heavily fortified border between the Koreas two months ago, has been able to speak to his mother since he was returned to the United States last week, a family spokesperson says.

“Not at great length, but she has spoken to him and those calls went well," spokesperson Jon Frank said.

Frank said not to expect any more information from the King family in the near future.

“Out of respect for the Army’s process and his privacy, we’re not going to share anything further for the foreseeable future."

According to CNN, Pvt. Travis King was brought by a Swedish convoy to the Friendship bridge on the border between North Korea and Dandong, China last Wednesday, according to two US officials. Sweden has acted as the interlocutor between the US and North Korea, senior administration officials said earlier.

On the Chinese side of the bridge, the US Defense Attaché from the US embassy to China met King and took him into US military custody. He was then taken to an airport in China, where he subsequently flew to Osan Air Base in South Korea, the US officials added.

King is currently at the Brooke Army Medical Center in Texas for medical evaluation and care. The hospital has a Defense Department program known as Post-Isolation Support Activities (PISA) to help acclimate back to normal life after being detained. Both Trevor Reed and Brittany Griner were taken there after they were released from Russia.

King's mother is also currently in Texas, Frank said.