Train derailment in Dodge County; no hazardous materials on cars

REESEVILLE, Wis. — A train derailed near the Village of Reeseville on Tuesday, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.

Shortly before 2 p.m., a Canadian Pacific train had 29 cars derail. Most of the cars which derailed contained grain, and there were no hazardous materials.

WATCH: Mike Eauslin captured video of the derailed train

Train derailment in Dodge County

No injuries were reported.

The sheriff's office says there is no threat or danger to the community. However, the tracks are damaged and the public asked to avoid the area.

Dodge County Sheriff's Office Train derailment near Village of Reeseville on Tuesday, July 4.

Authorities said the incident could have been much worse.

"When you think of train derailments, we've got a blessing here today in that everything is minimal other than a lot of property damage," Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said.

The sheriff's office is working with the DNR to determine if there is any impact on the environment.

Closed roads have since reopened. Crews will continue to clean the area until around midnight.

The cause of the derailment is not yet known.