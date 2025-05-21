Tornado victims left with nothing after discovering they didn't buy 'renter’s insurance' but something else

JUNEAU — Some of the residents of a Juneau apartment building destroyed by a tornado have discovered what they thought was renter's insurance will not pay for their losses.

The tornado that hit Juneau was one of six confirmed in Dodge County, causing extensive damage to homes and apartments. Two tornado survivors learned their policies only covered tenant negligence, not natural disasters, leaving them with almost nothing after the devastating storm.

TMJ4 Nick Gaugert survived the tornado by hiding in a closet while the roof of his apartment building was torn off and the windows all blew out.

"I can't even explain it. I have never heard noises like that," Gaugert said.

TMJ4 Nick Gaugert bedroom after the tornado hit. The roof was torn off and the windows all blew out. He survived by sheltering in the closet.

When asked what he had left after the storm, Gaugert's answer was heartbreaking.

"My life, my clothing and my blankets is about all I have," he said.

Gaugert couldn't bear to return to his apartment where his damaged car sits along with what remains of his belongings.

TMJ4 Phoenix Marshall survived the tornado by sheltering in her closet.

His neighbor, Phoenix Marshall, rode out the storm on the other side of the wall she shares with Nick. She also sheltered in her closet.

"I ended up just staying on the phone with my grandma the whole time, and she's talking to me, and we're praying. And then it started flooding into my closet," Marshall said.

Tornado victims left with nothing after discovering 'renter’s insurance' was something else

Both Gaugert and Marshall believed they would be compensated for their losses because they thought they had renter's insurance. They had purchased what they believed were policies from a company their apartment building recommended; however, both recently learned their insurance claims were denied.

TMJ4 The apartment building after the tornado pulled off part of the roof and the units were destroyed.

"It's like, 'Oh, well, you're not covered for anything.' And I'm like, 'Okay,'" Marshall said.

The denial letter stated that tornadoes were not covered by their policies, which only protected against tenant negligence.

"You would think a natural disaster is covered," Gaugert said.

TMJ4 A shattered window looking into Nick Gaugert's apartment.

When contacted the company about why the claims were denied their response via email is they did not sell the tenants "renter's insurance" but rather a "Waiver Program." This program only covers accidental damage caused by a tenant, such as fire, smoke or water damage, and protects the tenant from a lawsuit by their landlord.

Gaugert now warns others about similar policies: "I would not take any automatic insurance company that is included in your rent. Always seek out your own."

The apartment management company declined to comment on the situation.

Two other tenants in the same building who had purchased their own rental insurance policies reported that their belongings will be covered.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.