Tony Romo arrested in Milwaukee for first-offense OWI hours after TMJ4 interview

MILWAUKEE — Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo was arrested in Milwaukee on Thursday night for OWI, first offense, just hours after being interviewed by TMJ4 Sports Director Karley Marotta.

According to records TMJ4 obtained from the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, the Burlington native was stopped while traveling southbound on I-43 just south of the Marquette Interchange around 6:18 p.m.

Romo was taken into custody after performing poorly on field sobriety tests. He was booked and then released around 11 p.m. He was given a court date of Sept. 21 at 8:30 a.m.

TMJ4 reached out to Romo for comment but did not receive a response.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.

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