Tony Evers will not seek a third term as governor of Wisconsin

Andy Manis/AP
FILE - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers addresses a joint session of the Legislature in the Assembly chambers during the governor's State of the State speech at the state Capitol onn Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Madison, Wis. A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court has adopted "least change" legislative and congressional redistricting maps submitted by Democratic Gov. Evers, a plan that keeps Republican majorities in place by making few deviations to current districts. (AP Photo/Andy Manis, File)
MADISON, Wis. — Governor Tony Evers announced Thursday he will not seek a third term as Wisconsin's governor.

The governor made the announcement in a video posted to his X account Thursday.

Evers was first elected as governor in 2018, defeating incumbent Governor Scott Walker by less than 30,000 votes.

In 2022, Evers defeated Republican challenger Tim Michels to earn a second term in office - this time by more than 90,000 votes.

In Evers' absence, several younger Democrats could step forward to run in the 2026 gubernatorial race, including Attorney General Josh Kaul, Secretary of State Sarah Godlewski, Lieutenant Governor Sara Rodriguez and State Rep. Kelda Roys, all in their 40s, and former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, and Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, all under 40.

Two Republicans have already jumped into the 2026 race, Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann and New Berlin business owner Bill Berrien.

This is a developing story - check back often for updates.

