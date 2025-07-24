Tony Evers will not seek a third term as governor of Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Governor Tony Evers announced Thursday he will not seek a third term as Wisconsin's governor.

The governor made the announcement in a video posted to his X account Thursday.

A love letter from me to Kathy and my family—and to you, Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/VDcztZ6JPy — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) July 24, 2025

Evers was first elected as governor in 2018, defeating incumbent Governor Scott Walker by less than 30,000 votes.

In 2022, Evers defeated Republican challenger Tim Michels to earn a second term in office - this time by more than 90,000 votes.

In Evers' absence, several younger Democrats could step forward to run in the 2026 gubernatorial race, including Attorney General Josh Kaul, Secretary of State Sarah Godlewski, Lieutenant Governor Sara Rodriguez and State Rep. Kelda Roys, all in their 40s, and former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, and Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, all under 40.

Two Republicans have already jumped into the 2026 race, Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann and New Berlin business owner Bill Berrien.

