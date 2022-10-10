Today's Talker: Draymond Green punches Jordan Poole during Warriors practice

It's now time for Today's Talker. Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is taking time away indefinitely after punching teammate and Milwaukee native Jordan Poole during Golden State's Wednesday practice.

By Friday morning, video of the incident was published by TMZ Sports and a firestorm of hot takes followed as basketball fans and players watched the shocking footage.

This is the video TMZ Sports shared. You can see Green on the right walk towards Poole, shove him with his chest, and then punch Poole in the face, sending him to the ground. Poole wasn't injured in the fight. Neither was Green. According to Warriors coach Steve Kerr, the video leak has impacted the way the team has been able to move forward from the altercation.