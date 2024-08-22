Thrift store claims Waste Management overcharged them for trash pick up for years

WAUPUN — A Fond Du Lac County non-profit said it's been getting a bad deal from its garbage removal service.

Steve Soodsma, the interim manager at Bargains Galore Thrift Store, emailed reporter Jenna Rae in July. He said his store has unknowingly paid thousands of dollars extra for service, and it wasn't just on one bill.

For more than two decades, Waste Management has picked up trash and recycling from Bargains Galore.

It's a service this non-profit pays for.

"Prior to me coming on here as the interim manager, the accountant at the school that Bargains Galore Thrift Store is owned by, Central Wisconsin Christian Schools, she had received some information from this other provider and said, 'Steve, take a look at this, it looks like it's one fourth'," Soodsma explained.

A competitor offered the thrift store the same services for 80 percent less than what it had been paying.

Waste Management invoices since 2021 show the thrift store has paid anywhere from $1,000 to $2,100.

"I checked some other, a price from one other provider, I found out it's like no we have just been overcharged significantly," Soodsma said. "I again, brought that to the attention of Waste Management, and they immediately wanted to drop their price," Soodsma said.

A new service agreement from Waste Management shows a monthly charge of $415 per month. Keep in mind, the store paid up to five times that amount since 2021.

"Do you feel taken advantage of," Rae asked Soodsma.

"Significantly. It's just, it's unethical. If we would've received their current pricing structure over the last three years, we have overpaid them over $40,000," Soodsma responded.

"They owe you $40,000," Rae asked again.

"Yes. I offered to try to settle this by just receiving a donation from them for $25,000 and saying 'shame on us for not paying attention, and shame on you for gouging us,' but once again, they weren't willing to move," Soodsma explained.

We called and emailed Waste Management Wednesday.

A spokesperson sent us the following statement:

"Our customers are our top priority at WM. This customer is not currently under contract and we were able to offer a lower price as part of new contract negotiations.We are reaching out to Bargains Galore Thrift Store to further discuss their account. We sincerely care about our customers, and we look forward to continued conversations with Bargains Galore Thrift Store."

