Three people charged in connection to Kwik Trip carjacking with kids inside

Three people have been charged in relation to a carjacking at an Oak Creek Kwik Trip on February 4th. Two children were in the backseat of the car at the time.

21-year-old Bobby Reed, 17-year-old Usama Bedee, and 20-year-old Ladarius Wright have been charged with abduction of a child, operating a vehicle without the owners consent, bail jumping, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Police say, just before noon on February 4th, Wright approached Adam Jorgenson and asked for directions, using a broken phone "trying to distract" Jorgenson.Jorgenson told TMJ4 after the incident that he then heard his car driving away with his two daughters inside.

Jorgenson says his daughter, Charley, called her mother while still in the car with the thief. She said "the stealer" told her to get out of the vehicle, but continued to drive when Charley asked "what about her sister," according to the criminal complaint.

Jorgenson called 911, but according to a criminal complaint, dispatchers received a second 911 call "stating the caller followed the stolen vehicle and observed it park at S 26th Street and W. Ramsey." Police believe Wright made this call.

Police say they located the vehicle Wright, Bedee and Reed were driving running in an alley off Nash Street in Milwaukee. They say Reed was sitting in the front seat.

Officers say once they determined Reed was related to Wright, they went to his address and tried to arrest him. Wright instead ran into the apartment building along with another man who had been spotted on Kwik Trip security footage working with Wright and Reed during the carjacking. Police identified that person as Bedee and arrested both men after about 45 minutes.



