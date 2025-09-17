Three dead, two seriously injured after Milwaukee police chase ends in deadly crash Tuesday night

MILWAUKEE — Three people died and two others were seriously injured after a police chase ended in a deadly crash Tuesday night in Milwaukee.
The crash occurred near 35th and Vliet at 9:38 p.m. when the driver of a fleeing vehicle struck another car, killing three people inside and sending two to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police.
Watch: What we know in the deadly crash investigation
The three people killed were identified by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office as Karlah Ko Moo, 15; May Taw Moo, 21; and Pler Moo, 50.
Police said the pursuit began after officers observed a driver allegedly driving recklessly near 36th and Wright and attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver, a 19-year-old man, allegedly refused to pull over, leading to the chase.
After the crash, police arrested the driver, who was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Two passengers in the fleeing vehicle also sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.