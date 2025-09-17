Three dead, two seriously injured after Milwaukee police chase ends in deadly crash Tuesday night

MILWAUKEE — Three people died and two others were seriously injured after a police chase ended in a deadly crash Tuesday night in Milwaukee.

The crash occurred near 35th and Vliet at 9:38 p.m. when the driver of a fleeing vehicle struck another car, killing three people inside and sending two to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

What we know in the deadly crash investigation

The three people killed were identified by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office as Karlah Ko Moo, 15; May Taw Moo, 21; and Pler Moo, 50.

Police said the pursuit began after officers observed a driver allegedly driving recklessly near 36th and Wright and attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver, a 19-year-old man, allegedly refused to pull over, leading to the chase.

After the crash, police arrested the driver, who was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Two passengers in the fleeing vehicle also sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.