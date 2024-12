KOHLER (NBC 26) — Three people are dead after a crash in Sheboygan County on Saturday morning, the Kohler Police Department confirmed.

The crash happened in the Village of Kohler when two vehicles collided resulting in the deaths of both a 77-year-old driver and passenger.

A 35-year-old man died on the way to the hospital.

The Kohler Police Department says that the crash is still under investigation.