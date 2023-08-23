'The world wants to know': International media in Milwaukee ahead of GOP debate

MILWAUKEE — Wednesday's first GOP primary in Milwaukee is attracting media from across the state, country and world.

"Even for those in Germany who are unfamiliar with American politics, right now is the time to talk about it," said Nicola Wenz, a producer with German broadcaster ZDF.

Wenz and her crew arrived over the weekend to preview the debate by speaking with Wisconsinites, from farmers to young voters.

"Is it truly climate change that's going to motivate them? Is it really abortion rights? And, so, what we've been hearing is it is climate change and abortion rights, and the fact that Gen Z now can't pay their rent because inflation is high," said Wenz.

Her colleague, ZDF cameraman Mathieu Mazza, said it's important for their viewers to know who may be the next leader of the world's superpower.

"I think the world wants to know. So the more we can give them about background information, about these people, and number nine [former Pres. Trump] who's not going to be there tomorrow, I think it's our job from our viewers," said Mazza.

Voice of America Russian Service Reporter Rafael Saakov said the Russian-speaking world wants to know where candidates stand on critical issues, like the war in Ukraine.

Voice of America is a U.S. state-funded broadcaster that operates in dozens of languages.

"It's vital to get those opinions, those agenda of the candidates for people to be able to compare them with Democrats, the current administration," said Saakov.

Saakov, like Wenz and her crew, has also been taking time to understand local politics and speak with voters.

"It's very interesting to speak with people who live in Milwaukee and actually in different suburbs," said Saakov. "Milwaukee is very liberal. [Where as] WOW (Waukesha, Ozaukee, Washington) counties vote for Republicans. For many Russians, it's probably impossible to understand because of pro-Putin propaganda, where everyone should have one opinion."

On Tuesday, the BBC also had a crew in town previewing and preparing to cover the debate.

"You want to be there and understand. And you want to hear, not only from the candidates, but what America is going through. What the locals are feeling," said Wenz with ZDF.