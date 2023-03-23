Teen arrested in Milwaukee mass shooting that left 1 dead, 5 injured

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection to a mass shooting near 14th and Concordia that left one teen dead and five women injured.

The shooting happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. Monday night following an argument. Police say a 15-year-old boy, Davion Patterson, was pronounced dead at the scene and five women, between the ages of 18 and 22, were injured.

Submitted 15-year-old Davion Patterson at his 8th grade graduation from Milwaukee Excellence Charter School



Neighbors in the area, who did not want to speak on camera, told TMJ4 that it is not uncommon to hear gunfire. They say they are sick of feeling unsafe in their community and of young people dying.

Reporter Ubah Ali spoke to Patterson's family following the fatal shooting. Patterson's sister was grazed by a bullet during the incident.

His mother, Tiera Carter, says both of her children left and went to help their godsisters who were in a fight.

"He was trying to break up a fight," Carter shared. "He wasn't a street kid."

That fight turned deadly after shots rang out. Carter said it still feels unreal.

"I just want to go to sleep and wake and see my son just to give him an uncomfortable hug because he hated hugs," she said.

Carter said she was looking forward to many milestones, such as seeing her son graduate high school and get married.

"I won't see him prosper and become the man, all that was taken away," she held back tears.

She's hopeful the people or person who did this will be brought to justice, so they don't take another life.

"One act can ruin a lot of lives and that's what a lot of these kids need to understand," Carter said.

Police say seven children under the age of 17 have been killed between Jan. 1 and March 20, 2023.

A GoFundMe was created for Patterson's family with a goal of $12,000.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

This is a developing story and will be updated.