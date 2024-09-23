'Team Trump' announces bus tour across Wisconsin

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — 'Team Trump' is launching a bus tour in Wisconsin.
The Trump campaign will travel across the state for three days before ending at a town hall event in Waukesha.
Leaders with the Republican Party of Brown County say President Trump will not be attending the tour, but President Trump's surrogates will be there to discuss the importance of the 2024 election.
To learn more about the visit or to get involved, you can click here.
Events and Locations:
Monday, September 23, 2024
Stop 1: Hudson - Trump Force 47 HQ
Rep. Tom Tiffany (WI-07), Rep. Troy Nehls (TX-22), Brian Schimming, Republican Party of Wisconsin Chair, Scarlett Johnson, Chair of the Ozaukee County Moms for Liberty Chapter, and John Pudner, President of Wisconsin Faith & Freedom Coalition
10:00AM - 121 2nd Street, Hudson, WI 54016
Stop 2: Eau Claire County GOP HQ
Rep. Troy Nehls (TX-22), Brian Schimming, Republican Party of Wisconsin Chair, Josh Schoemann, Washington County Executive, Scarlett Johnson, Chair of the Ozaukee County Moms for Liberty Chapter, and John Pudner, President of Wisconsin Faith & Freedom Coalition
1:00PM – 3712 Spooner Avenue, Altoona, WI 54720
Stop 3: Kronenwetter - Trump Force 47 HQ
Rep. Troy Nehls (TX-22), Brian Schimming, Republican Party of Wisconsin Chair, Josh Schoemann, Washington County Executive, Scarlett Johnson, Chair of the Ozaukee County Moms for Liberty Chapter, and John Pudner, President of Wisconsin Faith & Freedom Coalition
5:00PM - 1489 Village Way, Kronenwetter, WI 54455
Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Stop 1: Green Bay - Trump Force 47 HQ
Rep. Troy Nehls (TX-22), Kash Patel, Former Chief of Staff for the Department of Defense, Brian Schimming, Republican Party of Wisconsin Chair, Eric Toney, Fond du Lac County District Attorney, Josh Schoemann, Washington County Executive, Scarlett Johnson, Chair of the Ozaukee County Moms for Liberty Chapter, John Pudner, President of Wisconsin Faith & Freedom Coalition
10:00AM - 1483 W Mason Street, Green Bay, WI 54303
Stop 2: Outagamie County GOP HQ
Rep. Troy Nehls (TX-22), Rep. Lee Zeldin, Former U.S. Congressman (NY-01), Kash Patel, Former Chief of Staff for the Department of Defense, Brian Schimming, Republican Party of Wisconsin Chair, Eric Toney, Fond du Lac County District Attorney, Josh Schoemann, Washington County Executive, Scarlett Johnson, Chair of the Ozaukee County Moms for Liberty Chapter, John Pudner, President of Wisconsin Faith & Freedom Coalition
12:30PM - 2339 Wisconsin Avenue, Appleton, WI 54914
Stop 3: Dodge County GOP HQ
Rep. Troy Nehls (TX-22), Rep. Lee Zeldin, Former U.S. Congressman (NY-01), Eric Hovde, Candidate for US Senate (WI), Kash Patel, Former Chief of Staff for the Department of Defense, Brian Schimming, Republican Party of Wisconsin Chair, Josh Schoemann, Washington County Executive, Scarlett Johnson, Chair of the Ozaukee County Moms for Liberty Chapter, John Pudner, President of Wisconsin Faith & Freedom Coalition
4:00PM - 1015 S Spring Street, Beaver Dam, WI 53916
Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Stop 1: Reedsburg - Trump Force 47 HQ
Rep. Troy Nehls (TX-22), Chad Wolf, Former Acting Secretary of Homeland Security, Former Governor Tommy Thompson, Rep. Lee Zeldin, Former U.S. Congressman (NY-01), Kash Patel, Former Chief of Staff for the Department of Defense, Brian Schimming, Republican Party of Wisconsin Chair, Josh Schoemann, Washington County Executive, Scarlett Johnson, Chair of the Ozaukee County Moms for Liberty Chapter, John Pudner, President of Wisconsin Faith & Freedom Coalition
10:00AM - 1599 E Main Street, Reedsburg, WI 53959
Stop 2: Kathy’s Buffalo Bar
Rep. Troy Nehls (TX-22), Chad Wolf, Former Acting Secretary of Homeland Security, Former Governor Tommy Thompson, Rep. Lee Zeldin, Former U.S. Congressman (NY-01), Kash Patel, Former Chief of Staff for the Department of Defense, Brian Schimming, Republican Party of Wisconsin Chair, Josh Schoemann, Washington County Executive, Scarlett Johnson, Chair of the Ozaukee County Moms for Liberty Chapter, John Pudner, President of Wisconsin Faith & Freedom Coalition
1:30PM - 814 N Church Street, Watertown, WI 53098
Stop 3: Waukesha County Expo Center (TOWN HALL)
Vivek Ramaswamy, Lara Trump, Rep. Troy Nehls (TX-22), Chad Wolf, Former Acting Secretary of Homeland Security, Former Governor Tommy Thompson, Rep. Lee Zeldin, Former U.S. Congressman (NY-01), Kash Patel, Former Chief of Staff for the Department of Defense and Brian Schimming, Republican Party of Wisconsin Chair, Scarlett Johnson, Chair of the Ozaukee County Moms for Liberty Chapter, John Pudner, President of Wisconsin Faith & Freedom Coalition
6:00PM - 1000 Northview Road, Waukesha, WI 53188
In response to the Trump team's bus tour announcement, the Harris-Walz campaign sent this statement via email:
“Wisconsinites don’t need a special tour to learn about Trump’s extreme Project 2025 agenda – we already know he plans to ban abortion nationwide, restrict access to IVF and birth control, and raise costs on middle-class families by nearly $4,000 per year.
Wisconsinites want leaders who will protect their freedoms, lower their costs, and put families first, and that’s why we need to come together to support Vice President Harris and Governor Walz and defeat Trump’s extreme Project 2025 agenda.”