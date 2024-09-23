'Team Trump' announces bus tour across Wisconsin

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — 'Team Trump' is launching a bus tour in Wisconsin.

The Trump campaign will travel across the state for three days before ending at a town hall event in Waukesha.

Leaders with the Republican Party of Brown County say President Trump will not be attending the tour, but President Trump's surrogates will be there to discuss the importance of the 2024 election.

Events and Locations:

Monday, September 23, 2024

Stop 1: Hudson - Trump Force 47 HQ

Rep. Tom Tiffany (WI-07), Rep. Troy Nehls (TX-22), Brian Schimming, Republican Party of Wisconsin Chair, Scarlett Johnson, Chair of the Ozaukee County Moms for Liberty Chapter, and John Pudner, President of Wisconsin Faith & Freedom Coalition

10:00AM - 121 2nd Street, Hudson, WI 54016

Stop 2: Eau Claire County GOP HQ

Rep. Troy Nehls (TX-22), Brian Schimming, Republican Party of Wisconsin Chair, Josh Schoemann, Washington County Executive, Scarlett Johnson, Chair of the Ozaukee County Moms for Liberty Chapter, and John Pudner, President of Wisconsin Faith & Freedom Coalition

1:00PM – 3712 Spooner Avenue, Altoona, WI 54720

Stop 3: Kronenwetter - Trump Force 47 HQ

Rep. Troy Nehls (TX-22), Brian Schimming, Republican Party of Wisconsin Chair, Josh Schoemann, Washington County Executive, Scarlett Johnson, Chair of the Ozaukee County Moms for Liberty Chapter, and John Pudner, President of Wisconsin Faith & Freedom Coalition

5:00PM - 1489 Village Way, Kronenwetter, WI 54455

Tuesday, September 24, 2024

Stop 1: Green Bay - Trump Force 47 HQ

Rep. Troy Nehls (TX-22), Kash Patel, Former Chief of Staff for the Department of Defense, Brian Schimming, Republican Party of Wisconsin Chair, Eric Toney, Fond du Lac County District Attorney, Josh Schoemann, Washington County Executive, Scarlett Johnson, Chair of the Ozaukee County Moms for Liberty Chapter, John Pudner, President of Wisconsin Faith & Freedom Coalition

10:00AM - 1483 W Mason Street, Green Bay, WI 54303

Stop 2: Outagamie County GOP HQ

Rep. Troy Nehls (TX-22), Rep. Lee Zeldin, Former U.S. Congressman (NY-01), Kash Patel, Former Chief of Staff for the Department of Defense, Brian Schimming, Republican Party of Wisconsin Chair, Eric Toney, Fond du Lac County District Attorney, Josh Schoemann, Washington County Executive, Scarlett Johnson, Chair of the Ozaukee County Moms for Liberty Chapter, John Pudner, President of Wisconsin Faith & Freedom Coalition

12:30PM - 2339 Wisconsin Avenue, Appleton, WI 54914

Stop 3: Dodge County GOP HQ

Rep. Troy Nehls (TX-22), Rep. Lee Zeldin, Former U.S. Congressman (NY-01), Eric Hovde, Candidate for US Senate (WI), Kash Patel, Former Chief of Staff for the Department of Defense, Brian Schimming, Republican Party of Wisconsin Chair, Josh Schoemann, Washington County Executive, Scarlett Johnson, Chair of the Ozaukee County Moms for Liberty Chapter, John Pudner, President of Wisconsin Faith & Freedom Coalition

4:00PM - 1015 S Spring Street, Beaver Dam, WI 53916

Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Stop 1: Reedsburg - Trump Force 47 HQ

Rep. Troy Nehls (TX-22), Chad Wolf, Former Acting Secretary of Homeland Security, Former Governor Tommy Thompson, Rep. Lee Zeldin, Former U.S. Congressman (NY-01), Kash Patel, Former Chief of Staff for the Department of Defense, Brian Schimming, Republican Party of Wisconsin Chair, Josh Schoemann, Washington County Executive, Scarlett Johnson, Chair of the Ozaukee County Moms for Liberty Chapter, John Pudner, President of Wisconsin Faith & Freedom Coalition

10:00AM - 1599 E Main Street, Reedsburg, WI 53959

Stop 2: Kathy’s Buffalo Bar

Rep. Troy Nehls (TX-22), Chad Wolf, Former Acting Secretary of Homeland Security, Former Governor Tommy Thompson, Rep. Lee Zeldin, Former U.S. Congressman (NY-01), Kash Patel, Former Chief of Staff for the Department of Defense, Brian Schimming, Republican Party of Wisconsin Chair, Josh Schoemann, Washington County Executive, Scarlett Johnson, Chair of the Ozaukee County Moms for Liberty Chapter, John Pudner, President of Wisconsin Faith & Freedom Coalition

1:30PM - 814 N Church Street, Watertown, WI 53098

Stop 3: Waukesha County Expo Center (TOWN HALL)

Vivek Ramaswamy, Lara Trump, Rep. Troy Nehls (TX-22), Chad Wolf, Former Acting Secretary of Homeland Security, Former Governor Tommy Thompson, Rep. Lee Zeldin, Former U.S. Congressman (NY-01), Kash Patel, Former Chief of Staff for the Department of Defense and Brian Schimming, Republican Party of Wisconsin Chair, Scarlett Johnson, Chair of the Ozaukee County Moms for Liberty Chapter, John Pudner, President of Wisconsin Faith & Freedom Coalition

6:00PM - 1000 Northview Road, Waukesha, WI 53188

In response to the Trump team's bus tour announcement, the Harris-Walz campaign sent this statement via email: