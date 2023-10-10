Watch Now
NewsState

Actions

Syphilis cases continue to increase in Wisconsin

Congenital syphilis increased by 81% from 2021 to 2022, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services
syphilis
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
Dr. Rita McGuire, an obstetrician and infection control specialist at Roseland Community Hospital talks Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, with staff members about taking the COVID-19 vaccine. McGuire says countering misinformation and mistrust about vaccinations is a daily battle. Many workers ''have not forgotten about those studies where they used us as experiments,'' McGuire said, including the infamous Tuskegee research on Blacks with syphilis. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
syphilis
Posted at 5:20 PM, Oct 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-10 18:20:16-04

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced that syphilis, a sexually transmitted infection, increased by 19% from 2021-2022 in Wisconsin.

According to the health department, "Among those cases, congenital syphilis increased 81% (16 to 29) during this same time period. By comparison, Wisconsin had an average 0-2 congenital syphilis cases per year in the 2010’s."

Congenital syphilis is when a pregnant mother passes down the infection to their newborn. Syphilis can be treated with antibiotics but can lead to serious health issues. A baby born with syphilis can have seizures and deafness.

“These increases from pre-pandemic numbers are concerning, especially the increase in cases of congenital syphilis,” said DHS Chief Medical Officer for the Bureau of Communicable Disease and State Epidemiologist Dr. Ryan Westergaard. “Syphilis and congenital syphilis can lead to serious health complications, but they are preventable with simple screening, early detection, and treatment.”

If someone has this STI, it is important for them to go to a local doctor to get treated.

For more information, visit dhs.wisconsin.gov.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!