Suspect arrested after UW-Madison student 'brutally attacked'

MADISON, Wis. — A suspect has been arrested after the Madison Police Department says a UW-Madison student was critically injured in an assault Sunday morning.

Authorities are holding a press conference at 4 p.m. central time on Wednesday regarding the incident. Watch live here.

According to WISC in Madison, a 26-year-old man was arrested and booked into the Dane County Jail Wednesday. He's facing tentative charges of first-degree reckless injury, first-degreen sexual assault, and strangulation.

The police department previously said police responded around 3 a.m. Sunday to a report of a woman found severely injured near West Wilson and Bedford. She was taken to a local hospital where she's in critical condition.

The news of the arrest comes after Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin told CNN, "This is certainly not the way that we hoped to begin this school year. And I know that so many of us in this room and your parents and families are feeling anger, and grief, and anxiety. Madison is generally quite a safe city. But no place is completely safe."

Anyone living within four blocks of this area with a home security camera is asked to send the video to detectives

Video can be shared by calling MPD at 608-255-2345 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or anonymously online at p3tips.com.

Correction: The suspect was booked at the Dane County Jail.

