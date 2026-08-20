Survey: Rising grocery prices push Wisconsin families to cut back on meat

WISCONSIN (NBC 26) — A new survey commissioned by financial media company MarketBeat found many Wisconsin households are cutting back on meat, seafood and dairy purchases as grocery prices remain high.

The survey of 3,042 households found 49% of Wisconsin respondents said they reduced the amount or type of animal protein they buy over the past year because of rising grocery costs. Researchers estimated that equates to more than 1.2 million Wisconsin households.

Beef was the protein cut most often, with 43% of respondents saying they had reduced beef purchases. Nearly half, 47%, said they replaced beef with vegetarian protein sources such as beans or lentils because of higher prices.

The survey also found 51% of respondents said their households now serve meals without meat or fish at least twice a week to save money. About 10% said they do so daily.

More than half of respondents, 58%, said they had personally eaten smaller portions or skipped protein-rich foods so children or other household members could have more.

Eggs were identified as the most common lower-cost protein alternative, followed by processed meats and beans.

Researchers also found 70% of Wisconsin parents said weekly grocery discounts now largely determine what protein they buy.

Two-thirds of respondents said rising grocery prices have made meat, seafood and dairy feel more like luxury items than everyday staples, according to the survey.

MarketBeat founder Matt Paulson said the findings suggest many families are changing not only what they buy, but how often they eat certain foods and how meals are planned around grocery prices.