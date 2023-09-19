Summerfest announces Tyler Childers as first headliner of 2024 festival

Tyler Childers will be coming to Summerfest in 2024, the festival announced Tuesday.

The singer-songwriter will appear at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Friday, June 28th.

Tickets for the show will be available for pre-sale starting Thursday, September 21st at 10 a.m. General on-sale will follow on Friday, September 22nd, also at 10 a.m.

"The Milwaukee show is just the latest added to Childers’ global “Mule Pull ’24 Tour,” which kicks off in February and sold-out immediately after tickets went on-sale last week. Upcoming stops include New York’s Madison Square Garden (two nights), Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena (two nights), Inglewood’s Kia Forum, Austin’s Moody Center, Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena and London’s Eventim Apollo (two nights) as well as shows in Ireland, Germany, Sweden, Norway and more. Special guests on the tour include Medium Build, Hayes Carll, Sylvan Esso, 49 Winchester, John R. Miller and Allison Russell. See below for complete itinerary," a news release says.

Childers is the first headliner announced for the 2024 festival.