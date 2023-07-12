Summerfest announces attendance numbers, says three-weekend format will return in 2024

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee World Festival Inc. announced Summerfest will return in 2024 with the same three-weekend format as this summer, including a Fourth of July date.

The news came Tuesday as the festival announced its attendance numbers and other successes from this year's festival. According to MWF, more than 624,000 people attended this year's festival, which is a 40% increase from 2022.

“These are fantastic results for Summerfest’s 55th anniversary. We are thrilled our fans turned out to enjoy Summerfest’s unique brand of music, food, and fun,” said Don Smiley, Chief Executive Officer of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. “As I look back on my 20 years of leading Summerfest, this year’s festival is a highlight, as our team continued to deliver a world-class experience in a world-class setting.”

MWF also saw an increase in ticket sales year-over-year in several categories, noting the number of UScellular Nine Day-Power Passes doubled this year.

Taking these results into consideration, Summerfest has decided to continue with its three-weekend schedule in 2024.

Summerfest will return in 2024 on the following weekends:

