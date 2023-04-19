Statewide tornado drill postponed

WISCONSIN (NBC 26) — A statewide tornado drill that was originally scheduled for Thursday, April 20, has been postponed until Friday, April 21 due to the potential for severe weather conditions in southern and central Wisconsin.

The decision was made to prevent any confusion that may occur if the National Weather Service (NWS) offices need to issue warnings for real severe weather threats.

Schedules for the drill will remain the same with the NWS conducting NOAA Weather Radio tests at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Tests will only be heard if actively listening to those devices or have one programmed to activate during a test alert.

Schools and businesses that had planned to participate in the drill are welcome to keep those plans in place.

While the severe weather threat is expected to pass after Thursday, Wisconsin Emergency Management and its partners will continue to monitor conditions and evaluate the postponement.

If the threat of tornadoes or severe thunderstorms continues into Friday, the statewide drill would be canceled for the year.

To stay up-to-date with the latest weather forecast, click HERE.

