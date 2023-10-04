Sprecher creates 'All-Natural Beverage' lineup after buying Ooh La Lemin

MILWAUKEE — Glendale-based Sprecher Brewing Company is creating an all-natural beverage category to its lineup after buying Ooh La Lemin Lemonade, according to an announcement on Wednesday.

Sprecher bought the brand from Kona Gold Beverages.

Ooh La Lemin comes in Original, Citrus Splash, Blue Raspberry, Strawberry Lemonade and other flavors.

According to the company, "Ooh La Lemin is marketed as lemonade for the modern age. It has no added sugar, is low carb and has just 10 calories per 12-ounce can."

Sprecher CEO Sharad Chadha said in the statement, “This acquisition is very exciting for us. By adding an All-Natural Beverage category to our already successful craft sodas and beer divisions we are able maximize our distribution channels and provide even more bold and delicious tasting beverages that consumers love.”

