WEST ALLIS — What do you do when you lose your pet snake in your car?

According to West Allis Fire Department officials, a man's tire was low on air and his pet boa constrictor was hiding somewhere in the car. He decided to head over to the fire station for help.

Firefighter Connor quickly came to the rescue. His first course of action... safely saving the pet snake. After that, Connor inflated the tire.

"Just another Saturday in the City!" the fire department said.