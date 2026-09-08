Six new EV charging stations coming to northeast Wisconsin, part of 42 news locations spread across the state

MADISON, Wis. — Six new electric vehicle charging stations are coming to northeast Wisconsin, part of a network of more than three dozen planned across the state.

The joint announcement Monday by Gov. Tony Evers’ office and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation will secure a total of 42 new EV charging stations as part of the state’s efforts to build charging stations at every 50-mile mark along the state’s key interstates and highways, according to a spokesperson with Gov. Evers’ office.

The funds to secure the infrastructure to build these charging stations comes from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program, a federal grant created under former President Joe Biden.

“With gas prices that are sky-high thanks to President Trump’s war in Iran, expanding our electric vehicle charging infrastructure and helping families save money on fuel is as important as ever, and we're doing it all while creating jobs, bolstering our local economies, and taking care of our planet, too,” said Gov. Evers in a prepared statement.

A spokesperson for the governor said though the Trump administration “has repeatedly threatened this important funding,” the governor’s office was proud to receive those grants “to help meet the needs of Wisconsinites and the demands of a 21st-century economy.”

The locations for the six EV charging stations in northeast Wisconsin are: \



Chilton

De Pere

Fond du Lac

Gillett

Reedsville

Sturgeon Bay

To view the full map of the planned 42 new EV charging stations, click here.