MILWAUKEE — Two people were taken into custody after six young children, ranging in age from 2 months to 9 years, were found locked in a storage unit early Tuesday morning.

Police said officers responded around 1:36 a.m. near 27th and Silver Spring to a report of children being locked inside the unit.

After entering the unit, officers located several unharmed children, including a 2-month-old, a 2-year-old, a 3-year-old, a 5-year-old, a 7-year-old, and a 9-year-old.

Police said a 26-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man were taken into custody.

Watch: Six children found locked in Milwaukee storage unit; two adults arrested

Six children found locked in Milwaukee storage unit; two adults arrested

Charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip