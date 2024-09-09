Sheboygan man shot by police after taking responding officer's gun

SHEBOYGAN — A 23-year-old Sheboygan man was shot by police after he lunged at one of the responding officers and took their gun out of their holster.

The Sheboygan Police Department initially responded to the 1500 block of N. 13th St. on Sunday at about 6:10 p.m. for reports of a man waving a gun in the air. The 23-year-old fit the description given to dispatch and when the officers approached the suspect, he jumped for and took the officer's handgun.

A second officer, a 29-year-old man with two years of experience with the police department, shot the 23-year-old.

He was taken into custody by SPD at the scene and given medical aid by the Sheboygan Fire Department paramedics.

He was taken to a local hospital and was stabilized by doctors, but later transported by Flight for Life for further treatment and surgery, according to a release by SPD. He remained in the hospital as of Monday afternoon.

The officer whose gun was taken by the suspect had minor injuries.

Both officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave.

West Bend police are taking over the investigation. There is no ongoing risk to the public according to the release.

